An In-Depth Look at VivoPower International PLC’s (VVPR) Stock Performance

The stock of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has seen a 1.58% increase in the past week, with a 6.65% gain in the past month, and a 11.28% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for VVPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for VVPR’s stock, with a 48.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VVPR is -1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VVPR is 6.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.25% of that float. On October 02, 2025, VVPR’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

VVPR stock’s latest price update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR)’s stock price has plunge by 14.00%relation to previous closing price of $4.5. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that This raising is in addition to the previously announced Regulation S offering led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud

VVPR Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares surge +4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVPR rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +331.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.93. In addition, VivoPower International PLC saw 383.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VVPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.13% for the present operating margin

-0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for VivoPower International PLC stands at 7.43%. The total capital return value is set at 0.81%.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$37.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -13.86. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.