An In-Depth Look at Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (QSR) Stock Performance

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has seen a 2.59% increase in the past week, with a 5.86% gain in the past month, and a -3.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for QSR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for QSR’s stock, with a 0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is 25.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QSR is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QSR is 322.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. On October 02, 2025, QSR’s average trading volume was 2.54M shares.

QSR stock’s latest price update

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)’s stock price has plunge by 3.15%relation to previous closing price of $64.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-10-01 that The October 2025 high-yield dividend watchlist highlights 10 stocks with an average forward yield of 3.95% and a projected 19.02% return. This month’s selection process lowered the yield threshold to 2.5%, expanding the pool to 69 companies and increasing diversification opportunities. The watchlist has delivered a 15.01% CAGR since inception, outperforming its 12% target and offering higher starting yields than SPY and VYM.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to QSR, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

QSR Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.72. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw -7.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from Friesner Jacqueline, who sold 70,000 shares at the price of $70.08 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Friesner Jacqueline now owns 182,897 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $4,905,845 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 27.00%, with 3.41% for asset returns.

Based on Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.7for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.