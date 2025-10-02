An In-Depth Look at Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s (GLPI) Stock Performance

The stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has seen a 3.06% increase in the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a -2.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for GLPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.23% for GLPI’s stock, with a -1.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is 18.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GLPI is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GLPI is 270.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On October 02, 2025, GLPI’s average trading volume was 1.91M shares.

GLPI stock’s latest price update

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI)’s stock price has plunge by 1.14%relation to previous closing price of $46.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.06% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that WYOMISSING, Pa., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced today that the Company will release its 2025 third quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 31, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLPI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for GLPI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for GLPI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $51 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLPI reach a price target of $51.25. The rating they have provided for GLPI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to GLPI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

GLPI Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLPI rose by +3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.25. In addition, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLPI starting from Urdang E Scott, who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $46.54 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, Urdang E Scott now owns 133,953 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, valued at $139,620 using the latest closing price.

Urdang E Scott, the Director of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, sold 4,000 shares at $46.58 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Urdang E Scott is holding 136,953 shares at $186,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.69% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc stands at 0.46%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 16.52%, with 5.92% for asset returns.

Based on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.