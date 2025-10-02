An In-Depth Look at Comerica, Inc’s (CMA) Stock Performance

The stock of Comerica, Inc (CMA) has seen a 1.89% increase in the past week, with a 0.29% gain in the past month, and a 10.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for CMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for CMA’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA) is 13.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMA is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 15 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CMA is 127.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. On October 02, 2025, CMA’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

CMA stock’s latest price update

Comerica, Inc (NYSE: CMA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.59%relation to previous closing price of $69.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.89% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Community organizations supporting female entrepreneurs across Comerica’s geographical footprint will receive donations during National Women’s Small Business Month DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Comerica Bank is celebrating the builders, growers and barrier-breakers who are shaping what’s next this National Women’s Small Business Month by contributing $150,000 to organizations across its geographical footprint that provide technical assistance and micro-lending to female entrepreneurs. October’s contributions will bring this year’s total to over $300,000 to support women in business.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CMA by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for CMA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $75 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMA reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for CMA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 10th, 2025.

CMA Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMA rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.18. In addition, Comerica, Inc saw 17.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMA starting from Moore Christine M, who sold 1,845 shares at the price of $66.69 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Moore Christine M now owns 30,555 shares of Comerica, Inc, valued at $123,043 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Comerica, Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 11.07%, with 0.92% for asset returns.

Based on Comerica, Inc (CMA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $984.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Comerica, Inc (CMA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.