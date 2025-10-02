An In-Depth Look at Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s (BAH) Stock Performance

The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has seen a 3.34% increase in the past week, with a -6.80% drop in the past month, and a -5.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for BAH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.32% for BAH’s stock, with a -10.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH) is 12.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BAH is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for BAH is 121.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On October 02, 2025, BAH’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

BAH stock’s latest price update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH)’s stock price has plunge by 2.65%relation to previous closing price of $99.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that In the most recent trading session, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) closed at $99.08, indicating a +1.59% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAH

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAH reach a price target of $112. The rating they have provided for BAH stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

BAH Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -3.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAH rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.26. In addition, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp saw -36.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

AMBLE JOAN LORDI, the Director of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, purchased 930 shares at $130.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 05 ’25, which means that AMBLE JOAN LORDI is holding 56,860 shares at $121,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 96.28%, with 14.98% for asset returns.

Based on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.