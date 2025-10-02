An In-Depth Look at Bellring Brands Inc’s (BRBR) Stock Performance

The stock of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has seen a -0.90% decrease in the past week, with a -12.95% drop in the past month, and a -36.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for BRBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for BRBR’s stock, with a -41.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) is 20.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BRBR is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BRBR is 124.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% of that float. On October 02, 2025, BRBR’s average trading volume was 3.34M shares.

BRBR stock’s latest price update

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.33%relation to previous closing price of $36.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that Investors need to pay close attention to First Interstate BellRing Brands stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRBR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BRBR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for BRBR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BRBR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for BRBR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BRBR, setting the target price at $81 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

BRBR Trading at -12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.09. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw -40.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from CORNILLE DOUGLAS J, who sold 3,970 shares at the price of $42.03 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, CORNILLE DOUGLAS J now owns 53,866 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $166,859 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bellring Brands Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.52%.

Based on Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $387.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.