Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) has decreased by -6.44% when compared to last closing price of $10.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.57% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-30 that Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of Acuity (AYI) and Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

Is It Worth Investing in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMPL is 72.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPL on October 02, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

AMPL’s Market Performance

The stock of Amplitude Inc (AMPL) has seen a -6.78% drop in the past month, and a -18.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for AMPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.63% for AMPL stock, with a simple moving average of -12.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPL stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AMPL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMPL in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $16 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMPL reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for AMPL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 20th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to AMPL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

AMPL Trading at -13.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL fell by -14.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, Amplitude Inc saw 12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Schultz Erica, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Schultz Erica now owns 107,406 shares of Amplitude Inc, valued at $110,633 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplitude Inc stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.37%. Equity return is now at value -33.99%, with -21.36% for asset returns.

Based on Amplitude Inc (AMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 9.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$101.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amplitude Inc (AMPL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.