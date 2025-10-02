AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) has increased by 3.77% when compared to last closing price of $28.4. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.39% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-09-30 that Nancy Prial of Essex Investment Management sees Amkor Technology, a semiconductor testing and packaging company as an AI play and a nearshoring play. CNBC’s Frank Holland explains.

Is It Worth Investing in AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMKOR Technology Inc (NASDAQ: AMKR) is above average at 24.05x. The 36-month beta value for AMKR is also noteworthy at 1.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMKR is 91.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. The average trading volume of AMKR on October 02, 2025 was 2.22M shares.

AMKR’s Market Performance

AMKR stock saw an increase of 0.39% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.31% and a quarterly increase of 32.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.32% for AMKR’s stock, with a 33.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to AMKR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

AMKR Trading at 18.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +23.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.21. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc saw -3.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Rutten Guillaume Marie Jean now owns 358,007 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc, valued at $300,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 7.37%, with 4.17% for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In summary, AMKOR Technology Inc (AMKR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.