American Shared Hospital Services’s (AMS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AMS stock has gone down by -2.75%, with a monthly gain of 0.28% and a quarterly surge of 1.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.33% for American Shared Hospital Services The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for AMS’s stock, with a -9.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.27. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMS is 3.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.40% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of AMS was 25.67K shares.

AMS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) has dropped by -11.43% compared to previous close of $2.8. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-13 that American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2025 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Frech Raymond Scott – Chief Financial Officer Gary Delanois – Chief Executive Officer Raymond C. Stachowiak – Executive Chairman Conference Call Participants Marla Marin – Zacks Small-Cap Research Kirin M.

AMS Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMS fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, American Shared Hospital Services saw -18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Shared Hospital Services stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -9.49%, with -3.89% for asset returns.

Based on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.