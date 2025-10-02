American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66% compared to its previous closing price of $6.01. However, the company has seen a -2.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. proactiveinvestors.co.uk reported 2025-10-01 that Arrow Exploration Corp (TSX-V:AXL, AIM:AXL, OTC:CSTPF) provided an update on its Mateguafa Oeste-1 exploration well, in the Tapir block, Colombia, which proved unsuccessful. It was spudded on 21 September and reached total depth on 26 September, encountered reservoir sands but did not contain commercial volumes of oil, and it will now be abandoned.

Is It Worth Investing in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) Right Now?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AXL is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AXL is 107.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXL on October 02, 2025 was 3.70M shares.

AXL’s Market Performance

AXL stock saw a decrease of -2.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.84% and a quarterly a decrease of 34.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for AXL stock, with a simple moving average of 20.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $8 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for AXL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 21st, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to AXL, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

AXL Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -0.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL fell by -2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.07. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc saw -7.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 6.38%, with 0.77% for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $721.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.