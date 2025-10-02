Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMRC is 2.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMRC is 31.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMRC on October 02, 2025 was 769.71K shares.

AMRC stock’s latest price update

Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC)’s stock price has increased by 11.79% compared to its previous closing price of $33.58. However, the company has seen a 18.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that –(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC): WHAT: Ameresco, Inc., a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, and officials from Republic Services and U.S. Energy will host an open house to celebrate the completion of the renewable natural gas (RNG) facility at the Lee County Landfill in Dixon, IL. This milestone marks the completion of the 15th renewable energy facility developed in collaboration between Republic Services and Ameresco,.

AMRC’s Market Performance

Ameresco Inc (AMRC) has experienced a 18.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 47.45% rise in the past month, and a 130.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for AMRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.67% for AMRC’s stock, with a 102.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRC reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for AMRC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMRC, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

AMRC Trading at 51.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares surge +46.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC rose by +18.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, Ameresco Inc saw -2.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Corrsin David J, the EVP and General Counsel of Ameresco Inc, sold 19 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Corrsin David J is holding 379 shares at $532 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 6.36%, with 1.50% for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $194.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ameresco Inc (AMRC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.