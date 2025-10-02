Allstate Corp (ALL) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Allstate Corp (ALL) has seen a 0.61% increase in the past week, with a 3.61% gain in the past month, and a 8.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for ALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.82% for ALL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) is above average at 9.91x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ALL is 262.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALL on October 02, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

ALL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) has decreased by -1.85% when compared to last closing price of $214.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Allstate Corporation today announced changes to its senior leadership team, effective Oct. 1, 2025. Mario Rizzo will become Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the Property-Liability and Protection Services businesses. Rizzo was previously President, Property-Liability. Jess Merten, currently Chief Financial Officer, will become President, Property-Liability. He will report to Rizzo. John Dugenske will serve as the interim Chief Financial Officer whil.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “In-line”. The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $233 based on the research report published on October 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $235. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2025.

ALL Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.91. In addition, Allstate Corp saw 11.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Prindiville Mark Q, who sold 7,383 shares at the price of $206.43 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Prindiville Mark Q now owns 22,274 shares of Allstate Corp, valued at $1,524,094 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Allstate Corp stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 27.33%, with 5.66% for asset returns.

Based on Allstate Corp (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allstate Corp (ALL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.