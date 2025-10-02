Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.61% compared to its previous closing price of $17.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Plans to reach nearly 8.3 million Medicare-eligible adults across five states during annual enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7 Plans to reach nearly 8.3 million Medicare-eligible adults across five states during annual enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7

Is It Worth Investing in Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALHC is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALHC is 157.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.17% of that float. The average trading volume of ALHC on October 02, 2025 was 3.74M shares.

ALHC’s Market Performance

The stock of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has seen a -3.28% decrease in the past week, with a 1.08% rise in the past month, and a 23.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.97% for ALHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.62% for ALHC’s stock, with a 12.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALHC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALHC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ALHC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on August 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALHC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ALHC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

ALHC Trading at 9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALHC fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.72. In addition, Alignment Healthcare Inc saw 46.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALHC starting from General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L, who sold 6,246,096 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, General Atlantic (ALN HLTH), L now owns 24,596,079 shares of Alignment Healthcare Inc, valued at $99,999,997 using the latest closing price.

GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., the Director of Alignment Healthcare Inc, sold 6,246,096 shares at $16.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. is holding 24,596,079 shares at $99,999,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alignment Healthcare Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -38.50%, with -5.94% for asset returns.

Based on Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$77.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at -91.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.