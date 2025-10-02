Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has seen a -0.51% decrease in the past week, with a -1.48% drop in the past month, and a -4.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for AKAM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) is above average at 26.89x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for AKAM is 140.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKAM on October 02, 2025 was 1.82M shares.

AKAM stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has increased by 0.11% when compared to last closing price of $75.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.51% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) stood at $76.23, denoting a +1.28% move from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKAM stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AKAM by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for AKAM in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on August 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AKAM, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at -0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.75. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc saw -25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Joseph Paul C, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $76.65 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Joseph Paul C now owns 27,349 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 9.21%, with 4.12% for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 18.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.