Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has dropped by -0.08% compared to previous close of $63.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) Right Now?

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AL is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AL is 103.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AL on October 02, 2025 was 1.64M shares.

AL’s Market Performance

AL’s stock has seen a 0.09% increase for the week, with a -1.06% drop in the past month and a 7.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.30% for Air Lease Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for AL’s stock, with a 20.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $65 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AL reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for AL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

AL Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.34%, as shares sank -0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.59. In addition, Air Lease Corp saw 38.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Beker David, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $63.53 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Beker David now owns 13,970 shares of Air Lease Corp, valued at $317,650 using the latest closing price.

Levy Grant A, the EVP of Air Lease Corp, sold 5,000 shares at $63.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Levy Grant A is holding 141,316 shares at $317,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Lease Corp stands at 0.34%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 12.59%, with 3.04% for asset returns.

Based on Air Lease Corp (AL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.73 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Lease Corp (AL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.