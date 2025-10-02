Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) has increased by 5.34% when compared to last closing price of $0.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aethlon Medical, Inc. (“Aethlon” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced the pricing of a public offering of an aggregate of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a combined public offering price of $0.90 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrant.

Is It Worth Investing in Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AEMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AEMD is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AEMD is 2.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for AEMD on October 02, 2025 was 3.04M shares.

AEMD’s Market Performance

AEMD’s stock has seen a -0.21% decrease for the week, with a -43.12% drop in the past month and a -38.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.58% for Aethlon Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.20% for AEMD stock, with a simple moving average of -73.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AEMD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for AEMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $1.50 based on the research report published on July 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

AEMD Trading at -30.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEMD fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7441. In addition, Aethlon Medical Inc saw -79.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.46% for the present operating margin

-7977.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aethlon Medical Inc stands at -73.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -207.29%, with -150.45% for asset returns.

Based on Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -842.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2516.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -18529.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aethlon Medical Inc (AEMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.