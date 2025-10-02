Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Experiences 33.64% Monthly Change

In the past week, AEHR stock has gone up by 3.13%, with a monthly gain of 33.64% and a quarterly surge of 119.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.12% for AEHR’s stock, with a 132.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AEHR is also noteworthy at 2.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AEHR is 28.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.96% of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on October 02, 2025 was 1.88M shares.

AEHR stock’s latest price update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.43% in comparison to its previous close of $30.11, however, the company has experienced a 3.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-30 that Aehr Test Systems is poised for growth, driven by new orders from a leading AI processor and major hyperscalers in the semiconductor sector. AEHR’s advanced wafer-level burn-in and test solutions position it to benefit from surging AI infrastructure and customized chip demand among hyperscalers. Despite recent tariff-related revenue setbacks, AEHR is expected to rebound, with a projected 37% upside and a price target of $41.47.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEHR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AEHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AEHR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $25 based on the research report published on July 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEHR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for AEHR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 26th, 2024.

AEHR Trading at 39.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +35.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +179.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.14. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 151.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

OLIPHANT LAURA, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sold 5,000 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that OLIPHANT LAURA is holding 7,665 shares at $107,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -3.34%, with -2.83% for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.