Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADVM is 13.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADVM on October 02, 2025 was 283.50K shares.

ADVM stock’s latest price update

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.60% in comparison to its previous close of $4.53, however, the company has experienced a 15.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Screening closing ahead of expectations, with full enrollment now anticipated in 4Q 2025 (previously 1Q 2026) ARTEMIS topline data readout accelerated to 1Q 2027 REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage company pioneering the use of intravitreal gene therapy as a potential One And DoneTM treatment to preserve sight for life, today announced it has notified sites that it plans to complete screening in ARTEMIS, its first pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Ixo-vec in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) by September 30, seven months after initiation, because the company now expects full enrollment of at least 284 treatment-naïve and treatment experienced patients in 4Q 2025 and data readout in 1Q 2027.

ADVM’s Market Performance

ADVM’s stock has risen by 15.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 64.80% and a quarterly rise of 121.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.66% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.01% for ADVM’s stock, with a 42.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADVM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ADVM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ADVM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $25 based on the research report published on June 25, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADVM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ADVM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2024.

ADVM Trading at 61.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares surge +54.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM rose by +15.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc saw -27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADVM starting from Soparkar Peter, who sold 2,960 shares at the price of $2.00 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Soparkar Peter now owns 39,154 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, valued at $5,920 using the latest closing price.

Seyedkazemi Setareh, the CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, sold 924 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Seyedkazemi Setareh is holding 13,768 shares at $1,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.49% for the present operating margin

-11.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc stands at -183.87%. The total capital return value is set at -1.01%. Equity return is now at value -222.28%, with -93.88% for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$127.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 154.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.