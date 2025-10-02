Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADIL is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADIL is 21.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% of that float. On October 02, 2025, ADIL’s average trading volume was 1.94M shares.

ADIL stock’s latest price update

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADIL)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.59% in comparison to its previous close of $0.37, however, the company has experienced a 13.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that FDA Minutes Reflect Constructive Dialogue and Successful Meeting Outcome with Alignment on Upcoming Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design for AD04 In Alcohol Use Disorder FDA Minutes Reflect Constructive Dialogue and Successful Meeting Outcome with Alignment on Upcoming Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design for AD04 In Alcohol Use Disorder

ADIL’s Market Performance

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has experienced a 13.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month, and a 16.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for ADIL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.61% for ADIL’s stock, with a -39.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADIL stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for ADIL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ADIL in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $8 based on the research report published on November 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADIL reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ADIL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2018.

ADIL Trading at -2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +9.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADIL rose by +13.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3498. In addition, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -61.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14720.23% for the present operating margin

-1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -14982.18%. The total capital return value is set at -1.49%. Equity return is now at value -171.27%, with -143.82% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4210.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.