ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s stock price has increased by 11.88% compared to its previous closing price of $39.13. However, the company has seen a 13.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer and panel processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced packaging applications, today announced that its operating subsidiary, ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”) posted backlog figure for ACM Shanghai as of September 29, 2025 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange website [link to China Disclosure].

Is It Worth Investing in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) is 26.56x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACMR is 1.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ACMR is 53.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.02% of that float. On October 02, 2025, ACMR’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

ACMR’s Market Performance

ACMR’s stock has seen a 13.16% increase for the week, with a 58.74% rise in the past month and a 58.91% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for ACM Research Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.63% for ACMR’s stock, with a 78.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on February 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ACMR Trading at 44.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares surge +63.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +13.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +180.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.77. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 124.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from Liu Tracy, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $33.00 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Liu Tracy now owns 110,772 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $495,000 using the latest closing price.

Wang Jian, the insider of ACM Research Inc, sold 30,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Wang Jian is holding 253,158 shares at $1,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 12.32%, with 6.05% for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.58. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $180.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.