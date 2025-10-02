Accelerant Holdings (ARX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARX is 56.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARX on October 02, 2025 was 1.82M shares.

ARX stock’s latest price update

Accelerant Holdings (NYSE: ARX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.84% compared to its previous closing price of $14.89. However, the company has seen a -8.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accelerant (NYSE:ARX), a leading data-driven Risk Exchange for specialty insurance, today announced a new risk capital partnership with AF Specialty, a division of Michigan-based AF Group known for its specialty program and delegated underwriting authority platform. The partnership will extend capacity to Members on the Accelerant Risk Exchange — a marketplace that connects these specialists with diverse capital partners in a transparent and modern way. The partnership.

ARX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.45% for ARX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.24% for ARX stock, with a simple moving average of -39.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARX

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARX reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ARX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 18th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARX, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

ARX Trading at -39.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -30.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARX starting from Schwartz Keoni Andrew, who sold 11,596,152 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Schwartz Keoni Andrew now owns 0 shares of Accelerant Holdings, valued at $243,519,192 using the latest closing price.

Hasley Nancy, the General Counsel of Accelerant Holdings, purchased 500 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25 ’25, which means that Hasley Nancy is holding 500 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Accelerant Holdings (ARX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.