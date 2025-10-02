Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.71% in relation to its previous close of $85.55. However, the company has experienced a -3.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-10-01 that Abercrombie (ANF) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is 8.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANF is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANF is 46.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.45% of that float. On October 02, 2025, ANF’s average trading volume was 1.98M shares.

ANF’s Market Performance

ANF stock saw a decrease of -3.28% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.28% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for ANF stock, with a simple moving average of -10.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $120 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANF reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for ANF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 20th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANF, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

ANF Trading at -8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.62. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co saw -40.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Robinson Kenneth B., who sold 1,392 shares at the price of $94.60 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Robinson Kenneth B. now owns 5,880 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, valued at $131,683 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%. Equity return is now at value 43.30%, with 17.04% for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 311.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $934.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.