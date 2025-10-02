Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ABEO stock has gone down by -2.15%, with a monthly decline of -24.53% and a quarterly plunge of -10.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.09% for ABEO’s stock, with a -9.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Right Now?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.31x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ABEO is 45.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.15% of that float. On October 02, 2025, the average trading volume of ABEO was 787.79K shares.

ABEO stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) has dropped by -0.66% compared to previous close of $5.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that CLEVELAND, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO) today announced it has granted equity awards to new non-executive employees who joined the Company. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ABEO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ABEO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $19 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABEO reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ABEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 05th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to ABEO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 30th of the previous year.

ABEO Trading at -17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -23.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEO fell by -1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Abeona Therapeutics Inc saw -17.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABEO starting from O’Malley Brendan M., who sold 9,366 shares at the price of $5.39 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, O’Malley Brendan M. now owns 350,763 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, valued at $50,516 using the latest closing price.

Seshadri Vishwas, the Chief Executive Officer of Abeona Therapeutics Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $5.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30 ’25, which means that Seshadri Vishwas is holding 1,190,067 shares at $130,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.38% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abeona Therapeutics Inc stands at 11.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value 48.34%, with 30.11% for asset returns.

Based on Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$56.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.