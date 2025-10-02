Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AARD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.68% compared to its previous closing price of $13.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 20.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (Aardvark) (Nasdaq: AARD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, small-molecule therapeutics to activate innate homeostatic pathways for the treatment of metabolic diseases, announced that it will present at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Cardiometabolic Forum on September 30, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Is It Worth Investing in Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AARD) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AARD is 12.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of AARD on October 02, 2025 was 113.69K shares.

AARD’s Market Performance

The stock of Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD) has seen a 20.87% increase in the past week, with a 66.03% rise in the past month, and a 8.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.49% for AARD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.89% for AARD’s stock, with a 34.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AARD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AARD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AARD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AARD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $24 based on the research report published on September 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AARD reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for AARD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to AARD, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

AARD Trading at 34.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AARD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares surge +79.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.98% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AARD starting from Lee Tien-Li, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $9.66 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Lee Tien-Li now owns 1,543,384 shares of Aardvark Therapeutics Inc, valued at $96,624 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AARD

The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -110.36%, with -46.77% for asset returns.

Based on Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -51.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Aardvark Therapeutics Inc (AARD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.