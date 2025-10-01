Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) has decreased by -1.29% when compared to last closing price of $2.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-03 that Beverages – Soft Drinks industry players face cost & tariff headwinds, while health-driven demand, digital growth & innovation open fresh growth avenues. Let us see if top players like KO, PEP, MNST, KDP, and ZVIA can sustain relevance in a rapidly evolving market.

Is It Worth Investing in Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZVIA is 49.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZVIA on October 01, 2025 was 758.72K shares.

ZVIA’s Market Performance

The stock of Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has seen a 6.55% increase in the past week, with a -0.92% drop in the past month, and a -13.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.37% for ZVIA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.98% for ZVIA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZVIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZVIA stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ZVIA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ZVIA in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZVIA reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for ZVIA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 25th, 2023.

ZVIA Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZVIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZVIA rose by +8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.51. In addition, Zevia PBC saw 135.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT D, the 10% Owner of Zevia PBC, sold 2,000,000 shares at $3.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30 ’25, which means that CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT D is holding 20,022,092 shares at $6,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZVIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zevia PBC stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -22.11%, with -20.93% for asset returns.

Based on Zevia PBC (ZVIA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$20.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zevia PBC (ZVIA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.