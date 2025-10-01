Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.76%relation to previous closing price of $3.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today introduced the Xerox® IJP900 Inkjet Press, marking its return to the rapidly expanding mid-volume inkjet market with a powerful and cost-effective color press. The IJP900 is designed to meet the evolving demands of print service providers looking to expand into profitable new applications such as transactional printing and direct mail, as well as in-plant operators aiming to reduce costs and boost operational effici.

Is It Worth Investing in Xerox Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: XRX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XRX is at 1.84. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XRX is 116.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.28% of that float. The average trading volume for XRX on October 01, 2025 was 4.74M shares.

XRX’s Market Performance

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has seen a 1.22% increase in the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a -33.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for XRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.61% for XRX stock, with a simple moving average of -33.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XRX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for XRX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for XRX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XRX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for XRX stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on June 28th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to XRX, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

XRX Trading at -7.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRX rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Xerox Holdings Corp saw -63.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XRX starting from Gecaj Mirlanda, who purchased 5,179 shares at the price of $4.03 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, Gecaj Mirlanda now owns 21,826 shares of Xerox Holdings Corp, valued at $20,871 using the latest closing price.

Letier A. Scott, the Director of Xerox Holdings Corp, purchased 29,600 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01 ’25, which means that Letier A. Scott is holding 58,984 shares at $116,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xerox Holdings Corp stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -72.72%, with -15.49% for asset returns.

Based on Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$822.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.