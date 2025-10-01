What Recent Market Trends Mean for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd’s (JYD) Stock

In the past week, JYD stock has gone down by -3.98%, with a monthly decline of -11.92% and a quarterly plunge of -23.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.81% for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for JYD stock, with a simple moving average of -90.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JYD is -3.19.

The public float for JYD is 46.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On October 01, 2025, JYD’s average trading volume was 2.06M shares.

JYD stock’s latest price update

Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: JYD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.98% in relation to its previous close of $0.14. However, the company has experienced a -3.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-24 that SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) (“Jayud” or the “Company”), a leading end-to-end supply chain solution provider based in Shenzhen, specializing in cross-border logistics, today announced that it has received a government subsidy of RMB 30,258,086 (approximately USD 4.2 million) from the Shenzhen Transportation Bureau.

JYD Trading at -16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares sank -11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JYD fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1485. In addition, Jayud Global Logistics Ltd saw -81.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jayud Global Logistics Ltd stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -140.38%, with -34.86% for asset returns.

Based on Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -13.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$49.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.