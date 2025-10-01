What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cogent Biosciences Inc’s (COGT) Stock

In the past week, COGT stock has gone up by 5.36%, with a monthly gain of 16.33% and a quarterly surge of 88.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.65% for Cogent Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.26% for COGT stock, with a simple moving average of 65.28% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COGT is 0.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COGT is 112.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.36% of that float. On October 01, 2025, COGT’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

COGT stock’s latest price update

Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.79% in relation to its previous close of $14.36. However, the company has experienced a 5.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo.

Analysts’ Opinion of COGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COGT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for COGT by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for COGT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $30 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COGT reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for COGT stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to COGT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

COGT Trading at 13.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COGT rose by +5.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.02. In addition, Cogent Biosciences Inc saw 28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COGT starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchased 2,777,777 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Jul 10 ’25. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 9,003,418 shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc, valued at $24,999,993 using the latest closing price.

Pinnow Cole, the Chief Commercial Officer of Cogent Biosciences Inc, purchased 43,750 shares at $7.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14 ’25, which means that Pinnow Cole is holding 45,848 shares at $332,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.82% for the present operating margin

-0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cogent Biosciences Inc stands at -66.19%. The total capital return value is set at -1.38%. Equity return is now at value -107.55%, with -80.62% for asset returns.

Based on Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -954.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$275.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 440.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.