What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bitcoin Depot Inc’s (BTM) Stock

In the past week, BTM stock has gone up by 10.33%, with a monthly gain of 9.11% and a quarterly plunge of -28.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Bitcoin Depot Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.60% for BTM stock, with a simple moving average of 33.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BTM is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BTM is 23.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.92% of that float. On October 01, 2025, BTM’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

BTM stock’s latest price update

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.23% in relation to its previous close of $3.36. However, the company has experienced a 10.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that ATLANTA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitcoin Depot Inc. (Nasdaq: BTM) (“Bitcoin Depot” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM operator and leading fintech company, today announced certain preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Company expects revenue for the third quarter of 2025 to be approximately $160 million, representing an 18% increase compared to the $135.3 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for BTM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BTM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $5 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTM reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for BTM stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2023.

BTM Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTM rose by +10.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.69. In addition, Bitcoin Depot Inc saw 147.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTM starting from Mintz Brandon Taylor, who sold 84,852 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Mintz Brandon Taylor now owns 0 shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc, valued at $318,195 using the latest closing price.

Mintz Brandon Taylor, the Chief Executive Officer of Bitcoin Depot Inc, sold 69,785 shares at $3.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Mintz Brandon Taylor is holding 0 shares at $272,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitcoin Depot Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.77%.

Based on Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.97 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 33.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $34.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 16011.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 5.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.