Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for VGZ is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VGZ is 121.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume for VGZ on October 01, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

VGZ stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vista Gold Corp (AMEX: VGZ) has jumped by 2.82% compared to previous close of $2.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Vista Gold Corp. offers significant upside with its Mt Todd project in Australia’s Tier-1 mining jurisdiction, boasting 5.2 million ounces of reserves. The July 2025 feasibility study downsized Mt Todd, slashing Capex by 59% and de-risking the project, making development and partnerships more feasible. VGZ’s strategic pivot ensures a 30-year mine life, healthy margins at $1,400-$1,500/oz costs, and strong free cash flow potential at current gold prices.

VGZ’s Market Performance

Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) has seen a 9.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 58.70% gain in the past month and a 119.22% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.59% for VGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.08% for VGZ’s stock, with a 127.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGZ stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VGZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VGZ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGZ reach a price target of $0.50. The rating they have provided for VGZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 29th, 2015.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to VGZ, setting the target price at $2.91 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

VGZ Trading at 55.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +63.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +124.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGZ rose by +11.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +288.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.90. In addition, Vista Gold Corp saw 208.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGZ starting from SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, who sold 400,000 shares at the price of $2.21 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC now owns 16,098,327 shares of Vista Gold Corp, valued at $884,000 using the latest closing price.

SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, the 10% Owner of Vista Gold Corp, sold 200,000 shares at $2.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22 ’25, which means that SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC is holding 15,898,327 shares at $460,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

8704.87% for the present operating margin

-0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Gold Corp stands at -104.58%. The total capital return value is set at 50.01%. Equity return is now at value -49.21%, with -46.37% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3246.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Gold Corp (VGZ) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.