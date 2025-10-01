VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

VisionSys AI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VSA)’s stock price has decreased by -62.79% compared to its previous closing price of $3.44. However, the company has seen a -59.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Leveraging AI and Web3 to Strengthen Corporate Treasury and Accelerate Ecosystem Growth NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VisionSys AI Inc. (NASDAQ: VSA) (“VisionSys” or the “Company”), a technology services company specializing in brain–machine interaction and advanced AI systems, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Medintel Technology Inc., has entered into an exclusive Partnership framework (“Partnership”) with Marinade Finance (“Marinade”) to launch a Solana-based digital treasury program valued at up to $2 billion. This landmark initiative is designed to strengthen VisionSys’s balance sheet, enhance liquidity, and create long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition and staking of Solana(SOL).

Is It Worth Investing in VisionSys AI Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VSA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSA is 0.83.

The public float for VSA is 8.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSA on October 01, 2025 was 138.47K shares.

VSA’s Market Performance

VSA stock saw a decrease of -59.11% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -32.99% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.61% for VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -55.78% for VSA stock, with a simple moving average of 23.54% for the last 200 days.

VSA Trading at -40.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSA fell by -45.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, VisionSys AI Inc ADR saw -8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.43% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for VisionSys AI Inc ADR stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%.

Based on VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA), the company’s capital structure generated -0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$377.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is -27.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 11.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VisionSys AI Inc ADR (VSA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.