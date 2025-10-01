Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) has increased by 1.77% when compared to last closing price of $30.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) to Axcelis Technologies, Inc. for 0.3575 Axcelis shares for each share of Veeco is fair to Veeco shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Veeco shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected]. The investigation.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55x compared to its average ratio. VECO has 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VECO is 58.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VECO on October 01, 2025 was 819.90K shares.

VECO’s Market Performance

The stock of Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) has seen a 5.81% increase in the past week, with a 30.45% rise in the past month, and a 46.29% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for VECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.54% for VECO’s stock, with a 35.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VECO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for VECO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VECO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

VECO Trading at 24.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +27.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.48. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Devasahayam Adrian, who sold 4,014 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Devasahayam Adrian now owns 82,120 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc, valued at $120,420 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 7.83%, with 4.90% for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $105.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.