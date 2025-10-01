VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VCIG is 1.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of VCIG was 218.84K shares.

VCIG stock’s latest price update

VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ: VCIG)’s stock price has plunge by 5.85%relation to previous closing price of $6.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -16.77% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that VCIG Strengthens Leadership in Cross-Border Capital Markets with Over US$23 Million Raised for Clients and US$20 Million in Advisory Fees Generated VCIG Strengthens Leadership in Cross-Border Capital Markets with Over US$23 Million Raised for Clients and US$20 Million in Advisory Fees Generated

VCIG’s Market Performance

VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has seen a -16.77% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -69.95% decline in the past month and a -87.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.75% for VCIG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.45% for VCIG’s stock, with a -97.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCIG Trading at -68.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.13%, as shares sank -72.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCIG fell by -21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, VCI Global Ltd saw -99.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VCIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for VCI Global Ltd stands at 0.28%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%.

Based on VCI Global Ltd (VCIG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 73.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $36.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3.

Conclusion

To sum up, VCI Global Ltd (VCIG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.