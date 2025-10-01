Unilever plc ADR’s (UL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, UL stock has gone down by -1.91%, with a monthly decline of -7.24% and a quarterly plunge of -3.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.96% for Unilever plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.31% for UL’s stock, with a -2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Right Now?

Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for UL is at 0.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UL is 2.45B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for UL on October 01, 2025 was 2.23M shares.

UL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) has plunged by -0.57% when compared to previous closing price of $59.28, but the company has seen a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. reuters.com reported 2025-09-22 that Unilever’s Magnum ice cream business, set to publicly list in November, plans to use Chilean start-up NotCo’s artificial intelligence to reformulate products and create new ones.

Analysts’ Opinion of UL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UL stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for UL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for UL in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $73 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UL, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

UL Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares sank -8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UL fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.60. In addition, Unilever plc ADR saw -9.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Unilever plc ADR stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 28.36%, with 6.92% for asset returns.

Based on Unilever plc ADR (UL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.01 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Unilever plc ADR (UL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.