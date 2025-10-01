TSS Inc (TSSI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.12% in comparison to its previous close of $18.11, however, the company has experienced a 11.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-02 that TSS soars on 410% revenue growth, AI-fueled demand and a new facility built to scale next-gen infrastructure.

Is It Worth Investing in TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) is 54.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSSI is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TSSI is 14.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 33.24% of that float. On October 01, 2025, TSSI’s average trading volume was 2.98M shares.

TSSI’s Market Performance

TSSI stock saw an increase of 11.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 48.77% and a quarterly increase of -31.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.35% for TSS Inc (TSSI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.66% for TSSI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSSI stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for TSSI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TSSI in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $20.50 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TSSI Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +54.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSSI rose by +9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.20. In addition, TSS Inc saw 171.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSSI starting from MARROTT KARL TODD, who sold 11,100 shares at the price of $16.17 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, MARROTT KARL TODD now owns 295,575 shares of TSS Inc, valued at $179,487 using the latest closing price.

CHISM DANIEL M, the Chief Financial Officer of TSS Inc, sold 15,000 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10 ’25, which means that CHISM DANIEL M is holding 296,219 shares at $242,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for TSS Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 122.80%, with 10.72% for asset returns.

Based on TSS Inc (TSSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TSS Inc (TSSI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.