Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

TCRX has 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TCRX is 46.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCRX on October 01, 2025 was 266.07K shares.

TCRX stock’s latest price update

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TCRX)’s stock price has plunge by 9.82%relation to previous closing price of $1.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.63% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that Highlights discovery of novel targets in T cell-driven autoimmune disorders; initial findings to be presented at the ACR Convergence 2025 Highlights discovery of novel targets in T cell-driven autoimmune disorders; initial findings to be presented at the ACR Convergence 2025

TCRX’s Market Performance

Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) has experienced a 8.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.22% rise in the past month, and a 35.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for TCRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for TCRX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCRX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TCRX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TCRX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on May 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCRX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for TCRX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2024.

TCRX Trading at 11.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRX rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8038. In addition, Tscan Therapeutics Inc saw -60.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRX starting from Lynx1 Capital Management LP, who purchased 1,388,794 shares at the price of $1.20 back on May 19 ’25. After this action, Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 6,746,141 shares of Tscan Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,666,553 using the latest closing price.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner of Tscan Therapeutics Inc, purchased 1,200,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Lynx1 Capital Management LP is holding 7,946,141 shares at $1,440,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.72% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tscan Therapeutics Inc stands at -19.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.54%. Equity return is now at value -63.33%, with -40.62% for asset returns.

Based on Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -46.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$119.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tscan Therapeutics Inc (TCRX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.