Trimble Inc (TRMB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.61% in relation to its previous close of $81.65. However, the company has experienced a -0.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that System Provides Automated Piling Solution to Increase Speed and Productivity in the Construction of Solar Farms WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vermeer and Trimble ® today announced the addition of the Trimble Groundworks machine control system to the Vermeer PD10R and PD25R remote control pile drivers.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 67.90x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRMB is 237.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRMB on October 01, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

TRMB’s Market Performance

TRMB’s stock has seen a -0.45% decrease for the week, with a 1.21% rise in the past month and a 2.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for Trimble Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.83% for TRMB’s stock, with a 8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMB stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for TRMB by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for TRMB in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $92 based on the research report published on February 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRMB, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on February 13th of the previous year.

TRMB Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +1.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.01. In addition, Trimble Inc saw 28.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from Keating Christopher F, who sold 7,365 shares at the price of $81.74 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Keating Christopher F now owns 406 shares of Trimble Inc, valued at $602,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.06%, with 3.07% for asset returns.

Based on Trimble Inc (TRMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Trimble Inc (TRMB) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.