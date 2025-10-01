Trading Update: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stock Endures 4.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has gone up by 12.77% for the week, with a 29.96% rise in the past month and a 88.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.61% for LITE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.75% for LITE stock, with a simple moving average of 88.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) Right Now?

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 730.54x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LITE is 67.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.16% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of LITE was 3.19M shares.

LITE stock’s latest price update

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.87% in relation to its previous close of $162.71. However, the company has experienced a 12.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of LITE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LITE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LITE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LITE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $165 based on the research report published on August 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LITE reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for LITE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

LITE Trading at 28.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +27.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITE rose by +12.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.31. In addition, Lumentum Holdings Inc saw 166.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LITE starting from Wupen Yuen, who sold 3,281 shares at the price of $124.86 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Wupen Yuen now owns 101,273 shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc, valued at $409,666 using the latest closing price.

Wupen Yuen, the PRESIDENT, CLOUD & NETWORKING of Lumentum Holdings Inc, sold 3,282 shares at $124.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26 ’25, which means that Wupen Yuen is holding 104,554 shares at $408,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LITE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumentum Holdings Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value 2.48%, with 0.64% for asset returns.

Based on Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $74.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.