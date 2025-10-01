Trading Update: Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) Stock Endures 2.44% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) has gone down by -1.36% for the week, with a 3.20% rise in the past month and a -7.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for COO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for COO stock, with a simple moving average of -15.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) Right Now?

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.19x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COO is 197.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.16% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of COO was 2.66M shares.

COO stock’s latest price update

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.66% in relation to its previous close of $68.56. However, the company has experienced a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-26 that The Cooper Companies (COO) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of COO

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COO reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for COO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 28th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to COO, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

COO Trading at -3.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COO fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.42. In addition, Cooper Companies, Inc saw -38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COO starting from Kurzius Lawrence Erik, who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $68.39 back on Sep 29 ’25. After this action, Kurzius Lawrence Erik now owns 5,777 shares of Cooper Companies, Inc, valued at $136,780 using the latest closing price.

White Albert G III, the President & CEO of Cooper Companies, Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $68.39 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that White Albert G III is holding 226,151 shares at $683,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cooper Companies, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 5.01%, with 3.33% for asset returns.

Based on Cooper Companies, Inc (COO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cooper Companies, Inc (COO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.