The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) has decreased by -2.87% when compared to last closing price of $4.18. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage surpasses 30,000 agents, highlighting rapid growth and strong demand for its tech-driven, agent-first real estate platform.

Is It Worth Investing in The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) Right Now?

REAX has 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REAX is 127.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REAX on October 01, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

REAX’s Market Performance

The stock of The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) has seen a -13.43% decrease in the past week, with a -22.67% drop in the past month, and a -4.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for REAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.62% for REAX’s stock, with a -10.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for REAX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for REAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $7 based on the research report published on June 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REAX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for REAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

REAX Trading at -12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -22.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAX fell by -13.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, The Real Brokerage Inc saw -26.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Brokerage Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -31.81%, with -9.77% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$24.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 10.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.