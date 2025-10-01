The Impact of Market Fluctuations on GameSquare Holdings Inc’s (GAME) Stock

The stock of GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has gone up by 0.25% for the week, with a -1.12% drop in the past month and a -20.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.48% for GAME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.31% for GAME’s stock, with a -14.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GAME is 85.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GAME on October 01, 2025 was 10.94M shares.

GAME stock’s latest price update

GameSquare Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GAME) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.07% compared to its previous closing price of $0.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-29 that FRISCO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) (“GameSquare” or the “Company”) reminds shareholders of record as of September 5, 2025 of the Company’s upcoming annual meeting, which will be held on October 7, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2025 will be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually by visiting https://meetnow.global/M2RRVHC.

Analysts’ Opinion of GAME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GAME stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GAME by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GAME in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $7 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GAME Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.00%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GAME fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7173. In addition, GameSquare Holdings Inc saw -2.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for GameSquare Holdings Inc stands at -0.46%. The total capital return value is set at 10.42%. Equity return is now at value -231.82%, with -57.01% for asset returns.

Based on GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME), the company’s capital structure generated 2.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -418.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$51.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GameSquare Holdings Inc (GAME) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.