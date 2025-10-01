The Impact of Market Fluctuations on ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Stock

The stock of ArcelorMittal (MT) has gone up by 5.70% for the week, with a 16.71% rise in the past month and a 14.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for MT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.39% for MT’s stock, with a 26.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) is above average at 11.56x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MT is 760.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MT on October 01, 2025 was 1.52M shares.

MT stock’s latest price update

ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.73% compared to its previous closing price of $36.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-30 that 30 September 2025, 19:00 CET ArcelorMittal announces the issuance of €650,000,000 3.250 per cent notes due 30 September 2030 (the “Notes”). The issuance closed today.

Analysts’ Opinion of MT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MT by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for MT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MT Trading at 11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.25. In addition, ArcelorMittal saw 45.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for ArcelorMittal stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.72%, with 2.65% for asset returns.

Based on ArcelorMittal (MT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ArcelorMittal (MT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.