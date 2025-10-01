Sui Group Holdings Ltd (SUIG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sui Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUIG)’s stock price has increased by 5.58% compared to its previous closing price of $3.86. However, the company has seen a -2.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that WAYZATA, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SUI Group Holdings Limited (“SUI Group,” “SUIG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SUIG), the only publicly traded company with an official relationship with the Sui Foundation, today announced it has repurchased approximately 276,296 shares of its common stock under its new $50 million stock repurchase program. The Company is also providing an update on its treasury holdings and related metrics. Following the authorization of SUI Group’s new $50 million stock repurchas.

Is It Worth Investing in Sui Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUIG) Right Now?

Sui Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: SUIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUIG is 1.66.

The public float for SUIG is 76.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUIG on October 01, 2025 was 3.32M shares.

SUIG’s Market Performance

SUIG stock saw a decrease of -2.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -37.87% and a quarterly a decrease of 122.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.36% for Sui Group Holdings Ltd (SUIG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.22% for SUIG stock, with a simple moving average of 45.89% for the last 200 days.

SUIG Trading at -23.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares sank -32.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUIG rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Sui Group Holdings Ltd saw 81.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

ZIPKIN LAURENCE S, the Director of Sui Group Holdings Ltd, purchased 2,455 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that ZIPKIN LAURENCE S is holding 181,900 shares at $4,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sui Group Holdings Ltd stands at 0.38%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 7.58%, with 7.49% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 84.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sui Group Holdings Ltd (SUIG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.