Stryker Corp (SYK) Stock Experiences -8.74% Monthly Change

In the past week, SYK stock has gone down by -4.14%, with a monthly decline of -8.74% and a quarterly plunge of -9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Stryker Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.97% for SYK’s stock, with a -6.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK) is above average at 47.09x. The 36-month beta value for SYK is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SYK is 358.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.29% of that float. The average trading volume of SYK on October 01, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

SYK stock’s latest price update

Stryker Corp (NYSE: SYK)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.74% in comparison to its previous close of $369.67, however, the company has experienced a -4.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that Portage, Michigan, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025. A press release will be issued at approximately 4:05 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYK stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for SYK by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SYK in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $420 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYK reach a price target of $450. The rating they have provided for SYK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SYK, setting the target price at $405 in the report published on September 10th of the previous year.

SYK Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYK fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $378.32. In addition, Stryker Corp saw -1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYK starting from Menon Viju, who sold 500 shares at the price of $390.61 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Menon Viju now owns 12,511 shares of Stryker Corp, valued at $195,305 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stryker Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 14.25%, with 6.83% for asset returns.

Based on Stryker Corp (SYK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 34.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Stryker Corp (SYK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.