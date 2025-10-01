Should You Invest in Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Now?

The 36-month beta value for SANA is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SANA is 144.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.95% of that float. The average trading volume for SANA on October 01, 2025 was 5.25M shares.

SANA stock’s latest price update

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA)’s stock price has increased by 4.90% compared to its previous closing price of $3.55. However, the company has seen a 9.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-08 that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 8, 2025 11:30 AM EDT Company Participants Steven Harr – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Maxwell Skor – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Maxwell Skor Equity Analyst Well, hello, everyone. I’m Maxwell Skor, biotech analyst with Morgan Stanley.

SANA’s Market Performance

SANA’s stock has risen by 9.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.13% and a quarterly rise of 27.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.25% for Sana Biotechnology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.11% for SANA stock, with a simple moving average of 34.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SANA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SANA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on September 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SANA reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SANA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 03rd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SANA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

SANA Trading at 5.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +25.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANA rose by +9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.24. In addition, Sana Biotechnology Inc saw -12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SANA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.9% for the present operating margin

-0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sana Biotechnology Inc stands at -16.5%. The total capital return value is set at -0.79%. Equity return is now at value -109.12%, with -51.45% for asset returns.

Based on Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$251.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 58.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.