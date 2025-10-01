Should You Invest in Frontline Plc (FRO) Now?

Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FRO is at 0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FRO is 143.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.69% of that float. The average trading volume for FRO on October 01, 2025 was 2.28M shares.

FRO stock’s latest price update

Frontline Plc (NYSE: FRO)'s stock price has increased by 0.26% compared to its previous closing price of $22.79. However, the company has seen a -3.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FRO’s Market Performance

FRO’s stock has fallen by -3.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.38% and a quarterly rise of 34.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Frontline Plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 28.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $15.83 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to FRO, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

FRO Trading at 9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -3.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.11. In addition, Frontline Plc saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontline Plc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.93%, with 3.79% for asset returns.

Based on Frontline Plc (FRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.78.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.15 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frontline Plc (FRO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.