Should You Invest in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Now?

The 36-month beta value for BCRX is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BCRX is 202.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.97% of that float. The average trading volume for BCRX on October 01, 2025 was 2.91M shares.

BCRX stock’s latest price update

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.61% compared to its previous closing price of $7.59. However, the company has seen a -6.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-10-01 that – Transaction valued at $250 million, with up to $14 million in future milestones – – BioCryst will focus on driving ORLADEYO sales in the U.S. while Neopharmed Gentili will lead commercialization across Europe – – Provides a significant and immediate improvement to BioCryst’s operating margin – RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced sale of its European ORLADEYO business to Neopharmed Gentili.

BCRX’s Market Performance

BCRX’s stock has fallen by -6.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.67% and a quarterly drop of -19.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.64% for BCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -14.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BCRX reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BCRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BCRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

BCRX Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -12.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from HEGGIE THERESA, who sold 70,000 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, HEGGIE THERESA now owns 65,352 shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $595,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%.

Based on Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.