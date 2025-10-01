Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SA is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SA is 82.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SA on October 01, 2025 was 1.08M shares.

SA stock’s latest price update

Seabridge Gold, Inc (NYSE: SA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.71% in relation to its previous close of $24.15. However, the company has experienced a 17.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-08-13 that Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – August 13, 2025) – Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) (NYSE: SA) announced today that it has filed its Report to Shareholders, Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months period ended June 30, 2025 on SEDAR +. To review these documents on the Company website, please see https://www.seabridgegold.com/investors/financial-reports.

SA’s Market Performance

Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA) has seen a 17.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 40.86% gain in the past month and a 63.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for SA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.54% for SA’s stock, with a 77.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SA stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SA in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $25 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SA reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for SA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2019.

SA Trading at 38.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +41.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SA rose by +17.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.25. In addition, Seabridge Gold, Inc saw 44.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SA

The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -4.84%, with -2.96% for asset returns.

Based on Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$19.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Seabridge Gold, Inc (SA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.