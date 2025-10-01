Satellogic Inc (SATL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SATL is 52.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. On October 01, 2025, the average trading volume of SATL was 1.58M shares.

SATL stock’s latest price update

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ: SATL)’s stock price has plunge by 3.66%relation to previous closing price of $3.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.36% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Satellogic Inc.

SATL’s Market Performance

Satellogic Inc (SATL) has seen a -8.36% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.29% decline in the past month and a -3.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for SATL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.81% for SATL’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SATL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SATL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SATL by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SATL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on May 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SATL Trading at -3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -4.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATL fell by -7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Satellogic Inc saw 220.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SATL starting from Dunn Rick, who sold 22,692 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Sep 24 ’25. After this action, Dunn Rick now owns 134,451 shares of Satellogic Inc, valued at $86,230 using the latest closing price.

Kargieman Emiliano, the Chief Executive Officer of Satellogic Inc, sold 130 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’25, which means that Kargieman Emiliano is holding 2,019,946 shares at $520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SATL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

1.22% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Satellogic Inc stands at -8.81%. The total capital return value is set at 0.47%.

Based on Satellogic Inc (SATL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 222.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$100.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To sum up, Satellogic Inc (SATL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.