Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has seen a 5.05% increase in the past week, with a -25.93% drop in the past month, and a -54.24% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for REPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.20% for REPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -52.92% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for REPL is at 0.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for REPL is 64.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 26.99% of that float. The average trading volume for REPL on October 01, 2025 was 9.96M shares.

REPL stock’s latest price update

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL)’s stock price has soared by 4.30% in relation to previous closing price of $4.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Replimune stock dives 54% over three months after the FDA rejects its RP1/Opdivo melanoma drug filing, delaying its first potential product launch.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underperform” to REPL, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on July 23rd of the current year.

REPL Trading at -15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.92. In addition, Replimune Group Inc saw -60.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Hill Emily Luisa, who sold 9,154 shares at the price of $5.37 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Hill Emily Luisa now owns 134,368 shares of Replimune Group Inc, valued at $49,157 using the latest closing price.

Astley-Sparke Philip, the Director of Replimune Group Inc, sold 32,279 shares at $8.06 during a trade that took place back on May 20 ’25, which means that Astley-Sparke Philip is holding 1,405,071 shares at $260,169 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.19% for the present operating margin

-1.92% for the gross margin

The net margin for Replimune Group Inc stands at -190.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.72%. Equity return is now at value -73.44%, with -55.79% for asset returns.

Based on Replimune Group Inc (REPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -37.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$261.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 215.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.